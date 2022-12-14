Left Menu

Jio 5G services introduced in Madhya Pradesh from Mahakaal temple corridor

Jio on Wednesday started its 5G services in Madhya Pradesh by dedicating the high-speed services from the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Jio 5G launch in the state (Image Courtesy: Jio). Image Credit: ANI
Jio on Wednesday started its 5G services in Madhya Pradesh by dedicating the high-speed services from the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the high-speed telecom services at an event, a statement by Jio said.

After the launch, Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass, the statement said. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of the people in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

"The Mahakaleshwar temple and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok is a religious landmark in Ujjain. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world visit the shrine daily, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The launch is an important milestone for MP and its people who will benefit immensely by Jio's True 5G services," the Jio statement quoted Madhya Pradesh CM as saying. "5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user.," CM added.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services? 5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others. (ANI)

