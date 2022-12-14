Euro zone yields rise ahead of central bank decisions

Euro zone borrowing costs rose on Wednesday amid hawkish remarks from European Central Bank sources, while investors were cashing in on a bond rally the day before following U.S. data. Tuesday's U.S. inflation numbers fuelled expectations for the Federal Reserve to signal it may raise rates more slowly.

The European Central Bank (ECB) expects inflation to remain above its 2% target for the next three years, signalling its fight against runaway prices is far from over. "Above-target prints for 2024 and 2025 could suggest that policy rates have to rise above market-implied rates at the cut-off date to 3% or more," Citi analysts said.

According to ECB short-term interest rate (ESTR) forwards, the benchmark rate is expected to peak around 2.8% by next July. German 10-year government bond yields, which fell by as much as 8 basis points (bps) after the U.S. inflation figures, were last up 3 bps at 1.93% on Wednesday, after hitting their highest since Nov. 28 at 1.995%.

Peripheral bond prices underperformed those of Germany. Italy's 10-year yield rose 6 bps to 3.86%, its highest since Nov. 28, while the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened to 190 bps.

Yield spreads of Spain and Portugal widened by around 2 bps. Euro zone inflation eased in November, but underlying price growth is still stubbornly high. Similarly, data on Wednesday showed UK inflation has eased from 41-year peaks, but much of this was driven by a decline in the cost of motor fuels.

"We don't know if the peak in the headline is behind us or ahead of us and, there have been downward surprises in the UK this morning and in the euro zone in November due to energy prices. Energy prices have gone down, but they may well go back up," ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet said. The ECB is expected to raise interest rates by half a point to 2.00%, which would bring total increases this year to a cumulative record 250 bps.

But this has done little to reassure investors that headline inflation is going to come down any time soon. A key market-based gauge of long-term inflation expectations for the euro zone has steadily risen to around 2.4% from closer to 1.8% at the start of the year, largely because of the surge in energy prices in the region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine squeezed natural gas supply. The Fed releases its decision on interest rates later on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to increase the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25-4.50%.

The Fed is one of a number of major central banks, including the Bank of England and the ECB, that releases its final monetary policy decision of the year this week. Investors expect to see central banks deliver smaller rate hikes for the first time in months, as inflation is showing signs of having peaked and, as a result, the U.S. dollar has retreated. The greenback has shed 10% in value since hitting two-decade highs in October.

"Markets will look for the relative degree to which the central banks signal that they are ready to declare at least a pause in the hiking cycle soon," strategists at Saxo Bank said. "With the late dollar weakness, a dovish shift is more likely," they added.

