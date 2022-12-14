Left Menu

RBI Governor interacts with FinTechs and industry associations

In his introductory remarks, the RBI Governor stated that FinTech initiatives and start-ups are important segments of aspirational India.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:54 IST
RBI Governor interacts with FinTechs and industry associations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday held a meeting with select FinTech entities, including the AgriTechs and some of their associations. The meeting was also attended by RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain along with a few senior officials of the central bank.

In his introductory remarks, the RBI Governor stated that FinTech initiatives and start-ups are important segments of aspirational India. "They are playing a transformative role in the financial system through digital innovations and innovative means of delivery of financial services," RBI said in a release quoting the Governor.

He highlighted the proactive and supportive role of the RBI in providing a "conducive policy environment" for responsible innovation. He advised FinTechs to pay close attention to governance, business conduct, data protection, customer centricity, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation frameworks.

The Governor reiterated that the RBI will continue to adopt a participative and consultative approach to facilitating innovations in the financial sector. At the meeting, the participants also shared their inputs and suggestions to enhance and deepen the role of FinTechs and the related ecosystem in the country. (ANI)

