China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes - Caixin

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China aims to restore the country's average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator.

The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued on Wednesday to encourage the recovery of the country's air transport market, Caixin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

