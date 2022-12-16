UK's FTSE 100 falls as tepid economic data fans slowdown fears

UK's main stock indexes slumped on Friday as major central banks stuck to their hawkish stance on interest rates while lacklustre British economic data also heightened concerns about a looming recession.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% to an over three-week low while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 1.4% by 1005 GMT. The past week saw the European Union, the U.S. and the UK central banks hike rates, as expected, and pledge to continue raising rates further to bring runaway inflation under control.

Data showed the downturn across British businesses has eased slightly this month, apart from manufacturers, but economic activity remained below the 50 threshold denoting growth. "The flash PMIs are consistent with our view that the UK economy is probably in a recession, although a relatively shallow one at the moment. While the price indices suggest that inflation continues to ease, they still remain high by past standards," said Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics.

UK retail sales dropped by 0.4% in November, compared with a 0.3% rise in the prior month, highlighting the stress felt by households as a cost-of-living crisis squeezed their finances. Retailers, which dropped 1% on Friday, are among sectors that have taken the worst hit this year in the FTSE 100, declining about 35% year-to-date.

In contrast, oil, banks and industrial miners have fared better, set to end the year higher between 5% and 40%. Firms listed in the blue-chip FTSE index benefit largely from overseas earnings, hence, a weakening pound would generally lift the index.

The FTSE 100 has risen by a meagre 0.1% this year against a 10% drop in the pound. "Yes, it is barely up, but let's remember it's still up when other markets, particularly the U.S., have fallen back considerably and that is because of the financials, industrials and energy stocks (in the UK)," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Among mid-caps, Games Workshop soared 15.9% after e-commerce giant Amazon agreed to produce film and television content with the British game operator.

