Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 falls as tepid economic data fans slowdown fears

UK's main stock indexes slumped on Friday as major central banks stuck to their hawkish stance on interest rates while lacklustre British economic data also heightened concerns about a looming recession. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% to an over three-week low while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 1.4% by 1005 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:19 IST
UK's FTSE 100 falls as tepid economic data fans slowdown fears
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main stock indexes slumped on Friday as major central banks stuck to their hawkish stance on interest rates while lacklustre British economic data also heightened concerns about a looming recession.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% to an over three-week low while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 1.4% by 1005 GMT. The past week saw the European Union, the U.S. and the UK central banks hike rates, as expected, and pledge to continue raising rates further to bring runaway inflation under control.

Data showed the downturn across British businesses has eased slightly this month, apart from manufacturers, but economic activity remained below the 50 threshold denoting growth. "The flash PMIs are consistent with our view that the UK economy is probably in a recession, although a relatively shallow one at the moment. While the price indices suggest that inflation continues to ease, they still remain high by past standards," said Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics.

UK retail sales dropped by 0.4% in November, compared with a 0.3% rise in the prior month, highlighting the stress felt by households as a cost-of-living crisis squeezed their finances. Retailers, which dropped 1% on Friday, are among sectors that have taken the worst hit this year in the FTSE 100, declining about 35% year-to-date.

In contrast, oil, banks and industrial miners have fared better, set to end the year higher between 5% and 40%. Firms listed in the blue-chip FTSE index benefit largely from overseas earnings, hence, a weakening pound would generally lift the index.

The FTSE 100 has risen by a meagre 0.1% this year against a 10% drop in the pound. "Yes, it is barely up, but let's remember it's still up when other markets, particularly the U.S., have fallen back considerably and that is because of the financials, industrials and energy stocks (in the UK)," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Among mid-caps, Games Workshop soared 15.9% after e-commerce giant Amazon agreed to produce film and television content with the British game operator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022