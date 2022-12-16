Left Menu

IT cos at STPI, SEZs export software worth Rs 11.59 lakh cr in 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:45 IST
IT units registered with state-run Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Special Economic Zones have exported software worth Rs 11.59 lakh crore in 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a written reply to a question from Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, said IT units registered with STPI have exported software worth Rs 6,28,860.29 crore and SEZs Rs 5,30,350 crore in 2021-22.

''The government has been undertaking steps to promote broad based growth across a wide range of high potential services sectors including Information Technology/ Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITES),'' Chandrasekhar said.

He said the ‘Action Plan for Champion Sectors in Services’ to give focused attention to 12 identified sectors has been approved to support sectoral initiatives of the nodal ministries and departments.

The identified sectors include IT, ITeS, tourism and hospitality services, medical value travel, transport and logistics services and communication services, among others.

''STPI registered units in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh have contributed Rs 775.82 crore for the FY 2021-22 in IT and ITeS exports,'' Chandrasekhar added.

