Pune's Emerging Business District gets a Crown Jewel from Horizon Developers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of Pune's leading developers, Horizon has created spaces that exude luxury and excellence for over 25 years. Horizon Developers ensure customer delight by maximizing the efficiency of living spaces along with an emphasis on aesthetic value. Horizon Highgroves at Koregaon Park Annexe is Horizon's latest high-end, luxury development that is set to become a future landmark with the most luxurious amenities, aesthetic features, elegant design and overall superior quality of homes.

With 50 per cent of the project completed on time, Horizon Highgroves is all set to become Koregaon Park and Pune's centre of attention with a host of luxury amenities that give every home the feel and ambience of a grand hotel rather than an apartment complex. Live in the lap of luxury in these quintessential 3, 4 & 5 BHK homes with amenities such as: - Decks for stunning skyline views- A 11000 Sq. ft. landscaped rooftop terrace with top-of-the-line recreational amenities- A rooftop infinity swimming pool- A 3000 Sq. ft. air-conditioned & Wi-Fi enabled multipurpose hall - An opulent lounge in the lobby with 4 high-speed elevators- A business centre with seamless Wi-Fi connectivity

One feature, however, stands apart from the rest, the location. With easy access to business districts, industrial estates and highways, daily commutes to and from Horizon Highgroves are an easy breeze. Surrounded by neighbourhoods at the forefront of culture, the finest hospitality, dining, shopping and entertainment that the city has to offer are within reach at all times. From upscale Koregaon Park to corporate Kharadi, hipster Mundhwa and hotspot Kalyani Nagar, everywhere that's anywhere is just a few minutes away from Horizon Highgroves.

So what exactly lies in store for incumbent home buyers who wish to move into their dream luxury home at Horizon Highgroves? Spacious 3, 4 & 5 BHK Luxury ApartmentsHorizon Highgroves' 3, 4 & 5 BHK homes are spacious enough to provide plenty of room for residents to grow and thrive in an environment of luxury and ease.

Minimum Wastage of Floor SpaceEvery home at Horizon Highgroves is not just luxurious for the sake of it. The emphasis is on functional luxury and that means a smart layout which makes the most of the available space for the features and amenities that really matter. Customisable HomesEvery home at Horizon Highgroves is fully customisable with a range of options available for fit-outs and furnishings with the option to also combine two homes into one large dwelling.

Optimised Furniture LayoutThe furniture layout in each home is optimised to allow ease of movement with minimum hindrance to foot traffic. 50 per cent Complete The project is well underway with 50 per cent of the work completed and the rest underway. This means there will be no delays in possession.

Come experience a new form of luxury in the heart of Koregaon Park Annexe and book your dream home today. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)