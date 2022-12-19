KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,313 crore

Global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major KEC International on Monday said that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,313 crore across its various businesses. According to a statement from KEC, the business has secured orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC. These are for 220 kV GIS substation for a refinery project in India, 500 kV transmission line in Thailand and another 132 kV transmission line and associated substations in Nepal.

The company also said its business has secured a large order for a 500 megawatt (mw) solar PV project in India. Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer, KEC International, said, "In line with the government's thrust on green hydrogen and renewables, such as solar, we are now refocusing on this business. With the substation order in T and D, we have now diversified our customer base to include nonutility clients, in addition to the current power utilities."

He also said the T and D orders in East Asia Pacific and SAARC have further strengthened their presence in these international markets. "With these orders, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake stands at Rs 14,500 crore, a robust growth of 20 per cent vis-a-vis last year," he said. The company said it was currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and had a footprint in more than 110 countries (included EPC, supply of towers and cables).

KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)