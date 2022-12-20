Metalogic PMS is organising event on Steel Service Centre, Retailing & Distribution in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/ATK): Metalogic PMS is going to organize the event on Steel Service Centre, Retailing & Distribution on 20th December 2022, Tuesday at Hotel Tip Top International, Pune. This is the first time that an event has been organized on the topic 'Steel Service Centre, Retailing & Distribution' in the country where more than 300 industry specialists including Steel manufacturers, Retailers, Distributors, and end users are participating and is supported by the Ministry of Steel. The primary role of a steel service centre is to deliver customized steel to steel users as and when required. In India, the steel service centre acts as an intermediate between steel producers and the end-user, who provide inventory management, and certain special applications for steel finishing and distribution services. The concept makes it a vital link in the steel supply chain. In India, there are about 1000 service centres, but a few have advanced technologies for various processing applications. Currently, in India state-of-the-art steel service centres are maintained by only captive steel producers who are operating these centres under the JVs with international arms. The steel service centres provide various processing facilities with all kinds of steel to serve the customers with desired shapes and volumes. The conference focuses on the current status of steel service centres and their future prospects, the importance and need for digitization.

Metals have been one of the core drivers of industrialisation. Among metals, steel has historically held a dominant position. In a typical scenario, a steel manufacturer produces steel in bulk and then it sells off to the customer. As a raw material and intermediate product, the production and consumption of steel are widely regarded as indicators of economic progress. The present situation calls for a quick decision that would boost steel retailers and producers from pressure and stimulate demand. The visibility of sales and inventory data of last-mile steel distribution networks makes the services to the retail market cost and service inefficient. Focus on the adoption of relevant information technologies with appropriate linkages to physical distribution chains to service the complex market dynamics can yield significant business returns for steel players. The event will be inaugurated by Anil Mittal Jt. MD Vasant Group & Co-Founder Indian Business Council, Pune, Vijay Sharma, Director, Jindal Stainless Ltd, VR Sharma, Vice Chairman, JSP Group of Advisory Services, Ashish Anupam, MD, Tata Steel Long Products, Sharad Mahendra, CEO Coated Products, JSW Steel Ltd and Anil Bangur, CEO, Evonith Value Steel Ltd.

Evonith Value Steel which was formerly known as Uttam Galva Steel is also the title sponsor for the event will be officially launched at the event. The conference will be inaugurated and chaired by esteemed panelists including Anil Mittal Jt. MD Vasant Group & Co-Founder Indian Business Council, Pune, Vijay Sharma, Director, Jindal Stainless Ltd, VR Sharma, Vice Chairman, JSP Group of Advisory Services, Ashish Anupam, MD, Tata Steel Long Products, Sharad Mahendra, CEO Coated Products, JSW Steel Ltd and Anil Bangur, CEO, Evonith Value Steel Ltd. and will focus entirely on Steel Service Centres, Retailers, and Distribution in India.

The followed-up session will throw shade on the Role of Steel Service Centres across various sectors, the latest technologies used in Service Centres, Challenges faced by the sector on Sales, Demand, Customer Requirements, Inventories, Defects, Damages and Credits, Unlocking opportunities. The event will also give inputs on how the industry can adopt digital technologies and why the industry needs to evaluate the digital disruptions taking over in other industries so that upcoming challenges can be solved using the latest technologies.

The event will also give input on how and why the industry needs to adopt digital technologies which have helped other industries transform their business models by making them much better and more efficient and will also assist to create a business platform that emphasizes on the need and timely support of retailing & distribution for the domestic Steel Industry. Metalogic PMS has been serving the steel and mining industry for the past 6 years. It is one of the fastest-growing start-ups capturing an audience of more than 25000 companies. The organization is conceptualizing the value chain from mining to steel production till end users. Metalogic is one of the leading industrial influencers as it organizes conferences for the steel and mining industry by providing them a platform where issues and suggestions can be reached out to policymakers.

