UPDATE 1-UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representing the staff said on Friday.

"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement. Amazon said 284 of its around 1,400 employees at the site were members of the GMB union.

GMB said turnout among its members was 63%, of which 98% voted to strike. The union added that industrial action would likely take place in the new year. Britain is facing an unprecedented number of strikes across several sectors, including ambulance, transport, nurses and health workers, as workers struggling with surging inflation demand better pay and conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)