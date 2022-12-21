Left Menu

Glenmark launches drug for treating type 2 diabetes

This fixed-dose combination has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg), Pioglitazone (15 mg) and Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation, according to the company's statement. It offers patients with type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks, it added.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 11:36 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the first triple fixed-dose combination (FDC) Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India for treating uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. According to a statement from Glenmark released on Wednesday, Teneligliptin is a widely-used Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor. Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors are a group of anti-hyperglycemic medications used to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Alok Malik, Executive Vice-President and Business Head for India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38 per cent compared to the global incidence of 15 per cent."

Alok Malik further said, "Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita-PioMet, India's first triple fixed dose combination for high insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes. The innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve the glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c (hemoglobin A1c test)."

