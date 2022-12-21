UK rail workers at three train operators to walk out after Christmas

British rail workers at three train operators will take strike action between Dec. 26-29 in a dispute over pay and job security, disrupting rail services in central and southwest England, a union said on Wednesday.

Rail workers from CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will each strike for 24 hours, the TSSA union said, adding to a winter of industrial action in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)