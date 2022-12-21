Tanishq Singh aka Paradox stepped into the world of advertisements with MTV India's FIFA World Cup'22 ad

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/ATK): Tanishq Singh aka Paradox along with MC Square and Srushti caused a storm on the Internet with their exclusive recreation of Mughal-E-Azam for MTV's collaboration ad with FIFA World Cup 2022! In the recent FIFA World Cup'22, a young and creative rapper caught the attention of every eye with his unbelievable acting as Akbar along with MC Square and Srushti in MTV's India's FIFA World Cup ad.

After viewing his Akbar avatar, fans are delighted and eager to see more of Paradox's acting prowess. Thanks to its original plot and stunning depiction, this advertising campaign was a huge hit. Tanishq Singh, a talented 19-year-old rapper, poet, composer, and performer, rose to fame after making a big impression in the well-known reality series MTV Hustle 2.0.

Talking about his early age, Tanishq had always inclined towards music. He used to listen to songs as a kid and make up his rhymes to go along with the music. At the age of 12, he first picked up the guitar and began concentrating on instrumental music. He started rapping at the age of 14 when he started to develop a passion for rap music. He began uploading rap tracks to his YouTube Channel in 2020 after finishing third in Rohan Cariappa's 1-minute Rap Challenge. He later joined the rap group and was the first rapper to work with Nepali Pop artists. His IG handle is blessed with 1M+ followers making him a pop star icon of the youths! Tanishq Singh is ruling and winning millions of hearts through his exclusive creative skills. He is renowned for demonstrating pop experimental approach and has a wide range of musical influences. His varied series of thoughts and efforts are clearly expressed in every rap he has performed successfully. With MTV India's FIFA World Cup '22 ad, he recently entered the world of ads. We are happy and proud that there may be some hope for his admirers who have been eager to see him in action!

