US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on strong Nike earnings

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 20:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Nike brought cheer to markets with its better-than-expected results, while investors awaited more economic data for hints on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.35 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 33,028.09. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.87 points, or 0.47%, at 3,839.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.89 points, or 0.43%, to 10,592.00 at the opening bell.

Also Read: US STOCKS-Futures rise as Nike posts strong quarter, consumer confidence data on tap

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

