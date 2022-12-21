Left Menu

Eurostar security staff in UK cancel Dec. 22-23 strike after pay offer

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:29 IST
Security staff based in Britain and contracted by the international rail operator Eurostar have cancelled strike action planned for Dec. 22-23 after receiving an improved pay offer, their trade union said on Wednesday.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said contractor Mitie had made a pay offer of 10.3% and an increase of nearly 29% for the lowest paid staff.

Eurostar runs train passenger rail services linking London to Paris and other European capitals.

