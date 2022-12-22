Mumbai International Airport achieves Highest Level 4+ "Transition" for sustainability

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has added another feather to its cap as it has achieved the Highest-Level 4+ "Transition" of Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airport Council International (ACI). This certification, according to a statement by the airport, lauds its efforts in building a climate change strategy which provides a comprehensive framework for managing its carbon footprint and in effectively managing its operations to contribute to a better tomorrow.

From a global airport standpoint, with CSMIA's addition, there are now 31 airports in the world that have achieved this prestigious Level 4+ accreditation, the statement added, thereby making Mumbai airport the 3rd airport to achieve the esteemed certification in the Asia-Pacific region. "It is indeed a matter of great honour to be achieving this key milestone in our journey towards attaining a sustainable future for CSMIA. Level 4+ certification by ACI is a reward for the collaborative & sustained efforts towards carbon management and mitigation through absolute emission reductions and stakeholder partnering towards global climate goals," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said, as per the statement.

"This achievement signifies CSMIA's commitment to being a green airport that creates sustainable value for its stakeholders responsibly. As CSMIA aspires to become net-zero by 2029, this landmark event further encourages us to stay committed to our efforts in building a greener space in the aviation industry," the spokesperson added. According to Airport Council International's Director General for Asia Pacific Stefano Baronci: "We are proud of Mumbai International Airport's excellent achievement in reducing carbon emissions, setting an example for airports the region. Mumbai Airport is firmly positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management and this achievement truly demonstrates its firm commitment to investing in a more sustainable future. It is a remarkable achievement in an era of unprecedented challenges for the aviation industry."

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has prepared a roadmap to achieve operations of "Net Zero Carbon Emission" by 2029. For the aviation industry, two identified clear priorities that push for challenging change for a better tomorrow are the shift to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a transition that is now seen in India, and the second is the need to develop sustainable airports. (ANI)

