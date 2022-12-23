Aviation, aeronautical manufacturing sector has 2,50,000 personnel in direct employment: Centre

The direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees, Union Minister of State for Aviation General VK Singh (retd) said in a reply to question in Parliament. This includes pilots, cabin crew, engineers, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff, etc.

The Airports Authority of India's prediction for all-India passenger throughput growth in the next three years for fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), FY25 and FY26 stand at 371 million passengers, 412 million passengers and 453 million passengers, respectively, said the statement of the Union minister released on Thursday evening. According to the statement, hospitality and aviation have been the worst affected during Covid pandemic which has impacted revenue and profitability of the stakeholders.

The revenue earned by airlines, airports, ground-handling and cargo during the last three years of FY20, FY21 and FY22 were Rs 12,837 crore, Rs 4,867 crore and Rs 6,841 crore. Among the measures taken up by the ministry for growth, AAI and other airport developers have targeted capital outlay of approximately Rs 98,000 crore in the sector in the next five years for the expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals and strengthening of runways, among other activities.

The Minister also said in the reply that goods and services tax (GST) rate had been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent for domestic maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. Under the UdeDesh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), 453 routes connecting 70 airports which included nine heliports and two water aerodromes have been operationalised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)