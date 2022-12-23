Left Menu

Rupee falls by 7 paise to 82.86 against US dollar on firm crude oil prices

The Fed has already increased the interest rates to 15-year high levels.The dollar index, which gauges the greenbacks strength against a basket of six currencies, dropped 0.14 per cent to 104.49.Brent crude oil, the pricing basis for international trading, advanced 2 per cent to USD 82.61 per barrel on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December.Domestic stocks dropped over 2 per cent in line with losses in Asian markets.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:01 IST
Rupee falls by 7 paise to 82.86 against US dollar on firm crude oil prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 82.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday due to firm crude oil prices and steep losses in domestic stocks amid growing concerns about interest rate hikes.

A weak greenback in the global markets restricted the local unit's losses, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened marginally down at 82.81 against its previous close of 82.79. It moved in a range of 82.77 to 82.88 in the day's trade.

The rupee finally finished at 82.86 against the US dollar, showing a loss of 7 paise over its last close.

Analysts said investors are concerned that strong US economic data will lead the Federal Reserve to double down on its interest rate hikes to control inflation.

Revised figures showed the US economy grew a lot more in July-September than initial projections, while jobless claims were less than expected last week. The Fed has already increased the interest rates to 15-year high levels.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, dropped 0.14 per cent to 104.49.

Brent crude oil, the pricing basis for international trading, advanced 2 per cent to USD 82.61 per barrel on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December.

Domestic stocks dropped over 2 per cent in line with losses in Asian markets. Benchmark Sensex tumbled 980.93 points to end at 59,845.29 while the broader Nifty plunged 320.55 points to 17,806.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 928.63 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022