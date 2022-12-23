Left Menu

China to promote gradual resumption of travel between HK, mainland China - Li

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:27 IST
John Lee Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • China

China will promote the gradual resumption of the normal movement of people between Hong Kong and mainland China, Chinese premier Li Keqiang told Hong Kong chief executive John Lee on Thursday, according to state media.

John Lee and Macau chief executive Ho Iat Seng are scheduled to visit Beijing from Dec. 21-24.

