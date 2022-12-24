Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

The Taliban government in Afghanistan on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups to suspend employing women. The order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, which said that any NGO found not complying with the order will have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan. The contents of the letter were confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday by ministry spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib.(AP) RUP

