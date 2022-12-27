Left Menu

L&T Construction bags multiple orders for its power transmission, distribution biz

The construction company on Tuesday said the renewables arm of the business received an EPC order to establish a 90 megawatt (mw) floating solar PV plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir, a large water body without much change in the water level throughout the year, in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:08 IST
L&T Construction bags multiple orders for its power transmission, distribution biz
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen and Toubro Construction has secured multiple engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders in India and overseas. The construction company on Tuesday said the renewables arm of the business received an EPC order to establish a 90 megawatt (mw) floating solar PV plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir, a large water body without much change in the water level throughout the year, in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. This water body is emerging as one of the largest floating solar parks in the world.

Further, the business will undertake works for the development of distribution infrastructure in western Uttar Pradesh under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme, according to the statement. The scope of this includes asset mapping using geospatial information system (GIS). In the overseas market, the business has received an order for establishing 400kV and 225kV transmission lines in North Africa.

The business has also won an order for building a 132kV substation in the coastal town of Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia. Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022