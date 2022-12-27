Left Menu

Offduty reports 76 per cent increase in conversion rates following Dukaan partnership

Dukaan, the leading e-commerce enabler, is proud to announce its partnership with Offduty, a popular internet-first D2C brand offering jeans for women.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:26 IST
Offduty reports 76 per cent increase in conversion rates following Dukaan partnership
Offduty reports 76 per cent increase in conversion rates following Dukaan partnership. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): Dukaan, the leading e-commerce enabler, is proud to announce its partnership with Offduty, a popular internet-first D2C brand offering jeans for women. Since moving to Dukaan from Shopify Plus, Offduty has experienced over 50 per cent improvement in page load time, leading to 76 per cent increase in the conversion rates. This dramatic improvement can be attributed to Dukaan's edge-technology and intuitive design, which allows for a seamless and efficient online shopping experience on mobile devices.

In addition to increasing conversion rates and improving average order value, Dukaan has also helped Offduty to bring down their RTO rates. Dukaan has implemented the use of its proprietary AI-ML algorithms to promote cash on delivery as a payment option. "We are thrilled with the results we have seen since moving to Dukaan," said Shahbaaz Khan, CEO of Offduty. "I was skeptical about moving from Shopify Plus. However I saw a great zeal in the Dukaan team to make this happen. So glad that I made this decision to move from Shopify Plus to Dukaan. It turns out to be the most important and game changing decision for my business for the year 2022", he added.

"We are excited to welcome Offduty to the Dukaan family," said Suumit Shah, CEO of Dukaan. "This partnership is a key part of our aggressive expansion plans and reflects our commitment to helping businesses of all sizes succeed in online selling. Offduty is just the beginning, and that day is not far, when you will see your favorite D2C brand using Dukaan to sell online." Dukaan is a cloud-based, all-in-one e-commerce platform that allows merchants to set up and manage an online store, sell products, and accept payments. With Dukaan, merchants can create and customize their online store, add and manage products, process orders and payments, and track and analyze sales and customer data. These solutions are designed to improve checkout conversion rates, leading to higher GMV, increased profitability, lower customer acquisition costs, and higher delivery rates.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022