New Year: Security tightened at Jagannath temple in Puri

Hundreds of lifeguards will also be stationed at the designated bathing points along the beach, Singh told PTI.He urged devotees to adhere to the traffic regulations and cooperate with on-duty police officers.Puri Collector Samarth Verma said all arrangements have been made in the temple to ensure smooth darshan.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 18:36 IST
Adequate security arrangements have been put in place at the Shree Jagannath Mandir in Odisha's Puri in view of the New Year celebrations, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

A massive gathering is expected at the 12th-century shrine on New Year's eve. A traffic advisory has also been issued, Puri Superintendent of Police Kunwar Vishal Singh said.

The New Year's congregation at the temple is being allowed after a gap of two years.

Devotees make a beeline to the temple on December 31 and January 1 every year to seek blessings of the holy trinity in the new year. Lakhs of devotees are thronging the coastal town to have darshan of the presiding deities of the temple, Singh said.

''More than 60 platoons of policemen and 200 officers have been deployed in and around the temple. Hundreds of lifeguards will also be stationed at the designated bathing points along the beach,'' Singh told PTI.

He urged devotees to adhere to the traffic regulations and cooperate with on-duty police officers.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma said all arrangements have been made in the temple to ensure smooth darshan.

