Railways earned Rs 120,478 cr from freight loading in 2022-23

Freight loading and subsequent earnings for the first three quarters of the financial year 2022-23 by Indian Railways crossed figures of that of the same period last year. Data put out by the Ministry of Railways on Monday showed that the Railways have earned Rs 120,478 crore against Rs 104,040 crore over the same period last year, an improvement of 16 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

On a cumulative basis during April-December 2022, overall freight loading was 1,109.38 MT, an improvement of 8 percent year-on-year. Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices which have resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. The customer-centric approach backed up by strong policy-making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement.

Further, in another statement, the Ministry of Railways said the total earnings in the passenger segment for Indian Railways from April to December 2022 was Rs 48,913 crore, registering an increase of 71 per cent year-on-year. In the reserved passenger segment, the total number of passengers booked during the period is 59.61 crore as compared to 56.05 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 6 per cent.

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the period is Rs 38,483 crores as compared to Rs 26,400 crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 46 per cent. In the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period was 40,197 lakhs as compared to 16,968 lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 137 per cent. The revenue generated from it was Rs 10,430 crores, an increase of 381 per cent year-on-year. (ANI)

