Left Menu

Hong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID flight restrictions

"After the implementation of the relaxation measures, the Japanese authorities will still restrict the extent of the increase in the frequency of passenger flights departing from Hong Kong," the government said. Japan is one of an increasing number of countries imposing restrictions on travellers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies in December.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:12 IST
Hong Kong says Japan relaxes COVID flight restrictions

Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday that Japan had relaxed six-day-old COVID restrictions that had limited flights from the financial hub to only a handful of destinations in Japan.

Planes from Hong Kong would be able to land at all airports in Japan, not just four as under the curbs, the government said. There was no immediate confirmation from Japan. Hong Kong's government said last week that Japan's restrictions would affect about 60,000 passengers. Many Hong Kong residents had planned trips to Japan ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins on Jan. 21.

Hong Kong's government said it welcomed the relaxations, but urged Japan to remove all remaining restrictions targeting flights from the Chinese special administrative region. "After the implementation of the relaxation measures, the Japanese authorities will still restrict the extent of the increase in the frequency of passenger flights departing from Hong Kong," the government said.

Japan is one of an increasing number of countries imposing restrictions on travellers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023