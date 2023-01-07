Left Menu

India's response to Sri Lanka’s request for debt restructuring expected by January end: Wickremesinghe

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 07-01-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 15:54 IST
India's response to Sri Lanka’s request for debt restructuring expected by January end: Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that India's response to cash-strapped Sri Lanka's request for debt restructuring is expected by the end of this month.

Sri Lanka, which is trying to secure a USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to to get financial assurances from its major creditors -- China, Japan and India -- which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package.

Talking to the media, Wickremesinghe on Friday also said that he is hopeful of obtaining the USD 2.9 billion IMF facility in the first quarter of this year.

Sri Lanka had begun debt restructuring talks with its creditors since September last year as warranted by its agreement with the IMF for the USD 2.9 billion facility over four years.

The cash-strapped country began negotiating with the IMF for a bail-out after having announced its first-ever sovereign debt default in April last year.

Wickremesinghe had earlier said that India and Sri Lanka held ''successful'' talks on debt restructuring and the country will also begin discussions with China.

The IMF bailout has been put on a halt as Sri Lanka pursues talks with creditors to meet the global lender's condition for the facility.

Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka was only looking from China to extend the period of repayment of Chinese loans over a period of 20 years and Sri Lanka did not ask China to slash its debt.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022 due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves that also sparked political turmoil in the country which led to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family.

The IMF facility would enable the island nation to obtain bridging finance from markets and other lending institutions such as the ADB and the World Bank.

Referring to his tough economic measures such as tax increases, Wickremesinghe said such measures would help stabilise the economy although it would provide people hardships.

Wickremesinghe was intent on selling the state-owned enterprises to boost reserves. The government had already made clear its plans to privatise Sri Lanka Telecom and Sri Lankan Airlines.

Indian credit lines from the beginning of 2022 assisted imports of fuel and assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023