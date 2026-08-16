Seismic Turmoil: Aftermath of Indonesia’s Devastating Earthquake

A devastating magnitude-7.7 earthquake has caused significant destruction and loss of life in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province. The natural disaster has left 51 people dead and forced the evacuation of approximately 5,000 residents, with numerous others injured.

Local officials, including Deputy Health Minister Benjamin Paulus Octavianus, reported that the quake, which was followed by 341 aftershocks, is the most severe the region has experienced in years. Notably, 77 individuals sustained minor injuries, while 36 were seriously hurt.

Efforts by disaster mitigation teams and the deployment of over 3,500 military and police officers continue to support rescue operations and aid distribution. Meanwhile, authorities are considering declaring a state of emergency to facilitate further emergency response actions.