Dina Asher-Smith: A Record-Breaking Journey Through the European Championships

Dina Asher-Smith equaled the record for the most-decorated athlete in European Championships history by securing her 10th medal after Britain's victorious 4x100 meters relay performance. Alongside teammates, she achieved her seventh European title, matching the legendary Irena Szewinska. The triumph highlights Asher-Smith's impressive athletic career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 09:31 IST
Dina Asher-Smith: A Record-Breaking Journey Through the European Championships
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  • United Kingdom

Dina Asher-Smith has cemented her legacy as the most-decorated athlete in European Championships history. This accolade comes after she helped steer Britain to a gold medal in the women's 4x100 meters relay, raising her championship medal count to an outstanding ten.

The British team, comprising Amy Hunt, Asher-Smith, Success Eduan, and Imani Lansiquot, showcased exceptional prowess in Birmingham, finishing the relay in 42.05 seconds. Their victory aligns Asher-Smith with Polish legend Irena Szewinska, who also amassed ten European medals.

Teammate Amy Hunt, who has already claimed three golds, praised Asher-Smith as the greatest of all time. As Britain's medal tally hits 12, including six golds, anticipation builds as the championships approach their climax, with Hunt vying for another gold in the mixed relay.

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