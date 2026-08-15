Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

A new study by the International Monetary Fund's Asia and Pacific Department, developed through discussions with the Bank of Korea and Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance, highlights a difficult policy challenge: how can governments control public debt without worsening economic downturns? The August 2026 IMF Working Paper, Monetary–Fiscal Policy Interactions in Korea: A QPM-Based Analysis, prepared by Alexander Borodin, Matteo F. Ghilardi, Tommy Lee and Victoria Petrenko, finds that fiscal rules can protect long-term debt sustainability but may increase short-term volatility. The issue is particularly relevant for Korea, where a fiscal framework involving a 60 percent debt-to-GDP ceiling and a 3 percent fiscal deficit cap has been under consideration, alongside the Bank of Korea's 2 percent inflation target.

Fiscal Discipline Can Come With Short-Term Economic Costs

Korea faces growing fiscal pressure from rapid population ageing, rising age-related spending and moderating potential growth. The IMF model shows why a credible medium-term debt anchor could become increasingly important as these pressures intensify.

However, strict fiscal rules can have unintended consequences. When economic growth or inflation falls, nominal GDP declines and the debt-to-GDP ratio can rise even if the government has not increased spending. A rule requiring debt to return quickly to target could then force the government to cut spending or raise revenue during an economic slowdown.

The study demonstrates this problem using a temporary 100-basis-point monetary policy tightening. Higher interest rates reduce demand and inflation, lowering nominal GDP and increasing the debt ratio. Under a debt-stabilising fiscal rule, the government responds by tightening fiscal policy further. This deepens the downturn and eventually requires stronger monetary easing.

Without such a rule, the immediate economic slowdown is smaller because fiscal policy does not reinforce monetary tightening. The disadvantage is that debt remains permanently higher after the temporary shock.

The message for governments is therefore not to abandon fiscal rules, but to design them carefully. Medium-term adjustment periods and flexibility during temporary shocks could preserve debt credibility without forcing unnecessary fiscal tightening during downturns.

Korea's Recent Experience Shows Why Policy Coordination Matters

The model broadly reproduces Korea's experience during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The output gap dropped to approximately -1.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020, largely because external demand collapsed. Fiscal support helped cushion the contraction. During 2021–22, the output gap became strongly positive, averaging around 1.2 percent, supported by recovering foreign demand, fiscal measures and accommodative monetary conditions.

Inflation dynamics demonstrate Korea's vulnerability to international developments. Global commodity prices and exchange-rate movements account for approximately 75 percent of food inflation variation and virtually 100 percent of energy inflation variation in the model. Food inflation reached around 7 percent year-on-year in mid-2022, while energy inflation exceeded 20 percent in early 2022.

Monetary policy also illustrates the importance of looking beyond headline interest rates. The Bank of Korea cut policy rates by a cumulative 75 basis points in 2020. During 2022–23, rates increased by 275 basis points, although won depreciation partly offset the tightening by loosening overall monetary conditions.

For policymakers, this means fiscal decisions cannot be made independently of inflation, exchange rates and monetary policy. Tight fiscal and monetary policies operating simultaneously can unnecessarily deepen a slowdown, while expansionary fiscal policy during a demand boom can force central banks to raise rates more aggressively.

Development Partners and Businesses Face Both Opportunities and Risks

The findings have wider relevance for governments and international development institutions dealing with ageing populations, high debt and large infrastructure requirements. Multilateral development banks and bilateral partners can help countries strengthen medium-term fiscal frameworks while protecting productive expenditure.

This distinction matters because the model primarily captures the demand effects of fiscal spending and does not fully measure the longer-term growth benefits of investments in infrastructure, research, technology, health or demographic reforms. Productive investment could increase potential output and ultimately improve debt sustainability.

Development partners can therefore help reduce the conflict between fiscal discipline and development by providing longer-term financing, technical support, guarantees and other instruments that lower financing costs while strengthening public investment management.

Private businesses and investors also have a major stake in fiscal credibility. Sustainable public finances can reduce sovereign-risk concerns, support investor confidence and help contain borrowing costs. Conversely, rapid fiscal consolidation can weaken consumer demand, reduce public procurement and slow infrastructure investment.

Banks and institutional investors should pay particular attention to refinancing risks. Higher policy rates do not immediately affect the entire government debt stock because existing bonds mature gradually. Fiscal pressure from higher interest costs can therefore emerge with a delay.

Flexible Fiscal Rules Could Offer a More Sustainable Path

The study's broader recommendation is that governments should look beyond rigid annual debt and deficit limits. Fiscal frameworks could combine credible medium-term debt anchors with transparent adjustment paths and enough flexibility to absorb temporary economic shocks.

The model also tests a 1 percentage point increase in the primary deficit. A temporary expansion followed by adjustment raises output and inflation initially but eventually allows debt to return toward target. A permanently higher deficit without corrective action, however, produces continuing debt accumulation and rising interest costs.

Forecast tests also show that the model performs particularly well for GDP and becomes more useful for inflation and monetary-policy analysis over medium-term horizons of around three to six quarters. This supports using such models as decision-making tools rather than treating their forecasts as automatic policy prescriptions.

For Korea, the central challenge is balancing fiscal credibility with the flexibility needed to respond to demographic change, economic shocks and development priorities. For other governments, development partners and private investors, the lesson is equally relevant: fiscal sustainability is essential, but rigid consolidation can carry economic costs. A credible medium-term framework that controls debt while protecting productive investment and allowing temporary flexibility may offer a more durable route to economic and development stability.