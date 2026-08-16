Kate Douglass Shatters Freestyle World Record Twice in a Day

Kate Douglass made headlines at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Irvine, California, by twice breaking her own world record in the 50-meter freestyle. In a gripping performance, Douglass first set a record of 23.49 seconds during the morning preliminaries and then obliterated it with a 23.19-second swim in the evening finals.

The fierce competition between Douglass and her training partner, Gretchen Walsh, has been a highlight this summer. Both have traded the world record multiple times. Douglass initially set it in June, lost it to Walsh nine days later, and then reclaimed it with her stunning performances on the final day of the meet.

Adding to her accolades, Douglass was part of the team that broke the world record in the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay. As a five-time Olympic medalist, her performance marks a promising start ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Meanwhile, China's Yu Yiting pulled off a surprise win in the 200-meter individual medley, adding to the excitement of the championships.