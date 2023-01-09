4 including 3 Nepalese citizens killed as bus hits truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway amid dense fog

Three Nepalese citizens were among four people who died after a Nepal-bound bus rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the midst of dense fog here on Monday, officials said.

Six other passengers, four of them also from Nepal, were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus carrying 60 passengers was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal. The accident occurred in Auras area here.

Dense fog engulfed a large part of Uttar Pradesh this morning, reducing visibility considerably. The bus hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at around 5:30 am, Singh said.

Three male passengers died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, he added.

Hasanganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ankit Shukla said the deceased have been identified as Chandra Saud (50), Lalit Saud (35) and Nirmala (25), all residents of Kailali district of Nepal.

The fourth deceased is the bus driver, Sajid.

The injured are Ibrar (25), a resident of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh; Punbhaben (39) from Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Janki (30) and Amar (35), both residents of Kanchanpur in Nepal; Deepak (30), a resident of Kailali in Nepal; and Dhansara (50), also from Nepal, the SDM said.

Around 40 passengers with minor injuries were given accommodation at a local marriage hall after being administered first-aid at the local community health centre, he said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

One of the passengers told reporters that most of them were going home from Rajkot, where they work.

''Most of us work in Rajkot and its surrounding areas. We were going home after taking leave,'' the passenger said, adding that some of them were returning after one-and-a-half to two years.

