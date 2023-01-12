Jupiter Electric Mobility launches two commercial EVs

Jupiter Electric Mobility on Thursday launched two commercial electric vehicles which will hit the markets by mid of this year.

The company is a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL), manufacturer of wagons, high-speed brake systems, and railway and engineering equipment.

The company has formed a joint venture with EA GreenPower Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GreenPower Motor Company Inc, a publicly listed firm in the US and Canada specialising in electric commercial vehicles in the passenger transportation and freight transport markets.

The two EVs -- Jupiter TEZ (2.2 ton) and EV STar CC (7 ton) -- will help meet the pressing needs of the country, JWL managing director Vivek Lohia said at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

''By the middle of this year, it will be ready to hit the roads,'' he said.

The company did not disclose the prices.

While Jupiter TEZ is completely manufactured in India, EV Star CC is coming out from China, he added.

The 2.2 ton vehicle can be charged in 20 minutes and it can go up to 100 kilometres in a single charge, he added.

