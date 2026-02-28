HPV Vaccination Drive: Empowering the Health Future of Arunachal's Young Girls

The rollout of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program is a pivotal development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as emphasized by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The initiative aims to secure the health and future of young girls, mitigating cervical cancer risks in the state.

During a ceremonial launch at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun, Khandu, accompanied by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, stressed the gravity of cervical cancer. With about 78,500 new cases reported in 2024, the vaccination drive targets girls aged 14–15, underscoring the vaccine's preventive power.

Khandu reassured attendees of the vaccine's safety, noting over 50 crore doses administered worldwide successfully. The campaign aims to vaccinate approximately 19,500 girls, leveraging the state's health infrastructure to ensure timely completion and subsequent vaccine allocation.