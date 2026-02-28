Today, India is rapidly becoming integral part of the global semiconductor value chain: PM Modi in Sanand, Gujarat.
PTI | Sanand | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:03 IST
Inauguration of Micron Technology plant here in India reflects deep Indo-US partnership: PM Modi in Sanand.
If oil was regulator of the last century, microchips will be the regulator of this century: PM Modi in Sanand.
Message of India being capable, competitive and committed has reached world loud and clear: PM Modi in Sanand, Gujarat.
India, long known for its software strength, now firmly establishing its identity in hardware sector as well: PM Modi in Sanand.