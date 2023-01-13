U.S. FAA says initial review shows outage sparked by procedural failure

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said its preliminary analysis of a computer system outage on Wednesday that led to a 90-minute nationwide ground stop and disrupted more than 11,000 flights was prompted by a procedural failure.

"The agency determined that a data file was damaged by personnel who failed to follow procedures. The system is functioning properly and cancellations today were below one percent," the FAA said in an emailed statement late on Thursday.

