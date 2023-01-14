Left Menu

Railways to run its tourist train between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal

COVID-19 final vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above, the Indian Railways said.Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of Indias initiative Dekho Apna Desh to promote domestic tourism.At a price range starting from Rs 39,775 per person, the train will be a seven days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, vegetarian meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 08:28 IST
Railways to run its tourist train between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal
  • Country:
  • India

The railways will run its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on a route connecting pilgrimage sites of Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal next month, according to a statement.

The 'Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur' will start from Delhi on February 17. The Indian Railways said this initiative will strengthen the bilateral relations and promote cultural relations between the two countries.

The tourist train will also cover Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj. There will be two nights stay in hotel in Janakpur and Varanasi. The visit to Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj will be covered in the day's halt at the destination.

The features of the state-of-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train includes two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, and foot massager.

''The proposed seven-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train tour has its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram,'' the Indian Railways said.

After Ayodhya, the train will move to Sitamarhi Railway station in Bihar and tourist will further proceed to Janakpur in Nepal by buses which is 70 km away from Sitamarhi Railway station.

''In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options.... Users can avail the EMI payment option for making payment in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through debit/credit Cards. COVID-19 final vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above,'' the Indian Railways said.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India's initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism.

At a price range starting from Rs 39,775 per person, the train will be a seven days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, vegetarian meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023