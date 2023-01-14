Left Menu

Kite flying prohibited at places of worship in Hyderabad during Sankranti

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:17 IST
Kite flying prohibited at places of worship in Hyderabad during Sankranti
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city police has imposed a ban on kite flying on all thoroughfares and around places of worship here from January 14 to January 16.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand in a notification said the order has been issued to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility and to prevent accidents that are likely to occur during the celebration of Sankranti festival in Hyderabad from January 14 to 16.

The notification further said no loudspeakers DJs shall be placed or played in public place without the required permission from the police authority.

Further noise levels from speakers or public address system or any other activities should not exceed the permissible limits, it said.

"Parents and citizens of Hyderabad city are advised to guide and supervise their children not to fly kites from the terraces without parapet walls, to avoid any accident/ untoward incident," it read.

Children should be made aware of their vulnerability as regards to electrocution if they try to collect stray kites from electric poles, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023