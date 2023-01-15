Left Menu

Nepal government forms five-member commission of inquiry to probe Yeti Airlines plane crash

The Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara that killed at least 32 people.The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.The plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into the Seti River gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-01-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 15:23 IST
Nepal government forms five-member commission of inquiry to probe Yeti Airlines plane crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara that killed at least 32 people.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.

The plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into the Seti River gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport. The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel said that the government has decided to observe one day of mourning. Similarly, a five-member commission of inquiry has been formed to investigate the plane crash of Yeti Airlines in Pokhara.

There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023