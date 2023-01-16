Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:06 IST
NHAI implementing Advance Traffic Management System on highways to reduce accidents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NHAI on Monday said Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on national highways and expressways for managing incidents of road crashes and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations on highways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a statement said ATMS has been implemented for around 3,000 kilometre of national highways.

Further, NHAI said ATMS is also being installed on projects under implementation such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

NHAI is also looking at leveraging GIS technology for analyzing drone videos and Network Survey Vehicle data for identifying safety issues on highways, it added.

The statement also said NHAI is focusing on training to enhance engineering measures for improving road safety. It is imparting a mandatory 15-day road safety audit training to its engineers.

According to the statement, the completion of training has been made a key criterion for the promotion of engineers to the post of manager and deputy general manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

