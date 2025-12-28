Left Menu

Baggage Glitch Woes: A Turbulent Afternoon at Delhi Airport

A baggage handling system glitch briefly disrupted operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. The issue affected baggage movement for departing flights at Terminals 1 and 3, lasting about 15-20 minutes. No official comments were provided by airport authorities or airlines regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:43 IST
A technical mishap at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport temporarily stalled baggage handling operations on Sunday afternoon. Sources reported that the glitch persisted for around 15-20 minutes, causing disruptions for departing flights at Terminals 1 and 3.

The breakdown reportedly commenced at approximately 1.45 pm, affecting a crucial window in one of India's busiest airports, which sees around 1,300 flight movements daily. Passengers experienced delays, although the issue was resolved shortly thereafter.

Despite the temporary chaos, neither the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which oversees IGIA operations, nor any airlines offered comments on the incident. The quick resolution, however, helped avert prolonged interruptions in operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

