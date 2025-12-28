Left Menu

Banerjee's Call: Unmapped Voter Support in Electoral Roll Revision

Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress urged booth-level agents to support unmapped voters during West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. With hearings beginning for those struggling with the 2002 electoral roll linkage, Banerjee emphasized continued assistance and vigilance against potential voter disenfranchisement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:47 IST
Banerjee's Call: Unmapped Voter Support in Electoral Roll Revision
Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has rallied booth-level agents to assist voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Banerjee highlighted the importance of supporting the state's 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters, who are struggling to establish links with the 2002 electoral roll, as hearings are set to commence.

The leader expressed concerns over potential voter disenfranchisement, urging manpower marking, and announced plans to discuss these issues with the chief election commissioner.

TRENDING

1
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
2
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
3
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global
4
Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025