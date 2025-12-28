Banerjee's Call: Unmapped Voter Support in Electoral Roll Revision

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has rallied booth-level agents to assist voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Banerjee highlighted the importance of supporting the state's 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters, who are struggling to establish links with the 2002 electoral roll, as hearings are set to commence.

The leader expressed concerns over potential voter disenfranchisement, urging manpower marking, and announced plans to discuss these issues with the chief election commissioner.