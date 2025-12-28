Banerjee's Call: Unmapped Voter Support in Electoral Roll Revision
Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress urged booth-level agents to support unmapped voters during West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. With hearings beginning for those struggling with the 2002 electoral roll linkage, Banerjee emphasized continued assistance and vigilance against potential voter disenfranchisement.
Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has rallied booth-level agents to assist voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.
Banerjee highlighted the importance of supporting the state's 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters, who are struggling to establish links with the 2002 electoral roll, as hearings are set to commence.
The leader expressed concerns over potential voter disenfranchisement, urging manpower marking, and announced plans to discuss these issues with the chief election commissioner.
10-member Trinamool delegation to meet chief election commissioner on Dec 31 over SIR: Sources.