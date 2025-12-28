Left Menu

Reckless Stunt Driving on Delhi Roads Sparks Online Outrage

A viral video captures dangerous stunts by individuals in cars on Delhi roads, sparking widespread criticism online. The footage shows high-speed zigzagging, risking commuter safety. Police are investigating to identify those involved and take appropriate legal action.

Updated: 28-12-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A viral video has emerged showing a group of men performing dangerous stunts in fast-moving cars on Delhi roads. The footage, which has garnered significant attention on social media, depicts several vehicles weaving through traffic at high speeds, with some occupants standing out of windows and sunroofs while shouting.

Delhi Police confirmed that they are examining the footage to verify the vehicles and identify the individuals involved in these dangerous actions. The police have assured the public that appropriate measures will be taken once the verification process is complete.

In response to the video's online spread, many users have demanded immediate action against those engaging in such reckless driving, which they claim has become common on Delhi's roads. The police have encouraged people to report such incidents to help ensure swift action and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

