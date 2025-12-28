Reckless Stunt Driving on Delhi Roads Sparks Online Outrage

A viral video has emerged showing a group of men performing dangerous stunts in fast-moving cars on Delhi roads. The footage, which has garnered significant attention on social media, depicts several vehicles weaving through traffic at high speeds, with some occupants standing out of windows and sunroofs while shouting.

Delhi Police confirmed that they are examining the footage to verify the vehicles and identify the individuals involved in these dangerous actions. The police have assured the public that appropriate measures will be taken once the verification process is complete.

In response to the video's online spread, many users have demanded immediate action against those engaging in such reckless driving, which they claim has become common on Delhi's roads. The police have encouraged people to report such incidents to help ensure swift action and public safety.

