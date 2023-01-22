Traffic advisory issued in view of Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for January 23 and 24 in view of the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

''About 50,000 people are expected to witness the programme. Keeping in view the fact that a large number of spectators, including various civil and military VVIPs/VIPs and dignitaries, apart from full capacity public audience will be arriving at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to watch the programme,'' it said.

Certain traffic restrictions are being proposed at and around the venue to ensure smooth flow of traffic and ease of movement for spectators, the advisory added.

The Ministry of Defence is going to organise the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival as part of the Republic Day celebrations during the 75th year of Independence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.

The corridors which are going to be affected due to the restriction on the days of programme are Bhisham Pitama Marg from Lodhi Road to Andrews Gang flyover, Lodhi Road, Max Muller Marg, Mahrishi Raman Marg, Ach Bishop Marg, Subramanian Bharti Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, it said.

In view of the restrictions, commuters are advised to avoid these stretches and corridors between 11 am and 9 pm on Monday and Tuesday, the advisory stated.

Spectators and commuters, including those working in the offices at SCOPE Complex, CGO Complex and adjoining areas, are advised to use public transport on Monday and Tuesday as the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has its own metro station on the Delhi Metro's Violet Line, it said.

Apart from Delhi Metro, spectators are advised to use the 'park and ride' scheme for the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance programme from Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Marg), National Stadium and Thyagraj Stadium. Spectators can park their vehicles at ITPO parking at Pragati Maidan (Bhairan Marg), National Stadium and Thyagraj Stadium and board free DTC shuttle bus service to reach Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the advisory stated.

It further advised people to park only at designated places, use public transport to reach the venue and plan their journeys to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations or the airport well in advance.

