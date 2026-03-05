Left Menu

Venezuela's Mining Law Reform: Paving the Way for U.S. Investments

Venezuela plans to reform its main mining legislation to attract foreign investment. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced the upcoming changes during a meeting with U.S. officials, highlighting the potential for economic growth in collaboration with the U.S. amid ongoing political tension and pressure from Washington.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced a significant reform of the nation's mining laws, aiming to attract foreign investment. After a meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in Caracas, the announcement highlighted a collaborative approach to fostering investment in minerals and energy sectors.

The U.S. presence, including over twenty mining companies, signifies a push for economic ties with Venezuela, particularly in oil, gas, and mining sectors. Despite public cooperation, Washington continues to apply pressure behind the scenes with potential legal actions against Rodriguez.

Rodriguez emphasized that the new mining law would allow foreign companies to exploit valuable resources like gold and rare earths. With strategic discussions and a focus on removing bureaucratic barriers, Venezuela aims to enhance its investment landscape, aligning its mining strategy with successful hydrocarbon models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

