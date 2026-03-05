Left Menu

Real Sociedad Set for Copa del Rey Showdown After Narrow Victory

Real Sociedad secured their place in the Copa del Rey final after a tense 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, sealing a 2-0 aggregate. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive penalty in the final minutes. The final against Atletico Madrid is scheduled for April 18 at La Cartuja stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Sociedad is set to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final after defeating Athletic Bilbao 1-0, securing a 2-0 aggregate victory. Mikel Oyarzabal, the team's captain, scored an 87th-minute penalty to ensure the Basque side's progress.

Despite dominating possession, La Real struggled to convert their control into clear chances, while Athletic, missing key player Nico Williams, posed little threat. Oyarzabal's decisive goal came after Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta was penalized for shirt-pulling in the box.

The highly-anticipated final will take place on April 18 at Seville's La Cartuja stadium. Real Sociedad will seek to claim their third Copa del Rey title, while Atletico aims for their first trophy in the competition since 2013.

