Real Sociedad Set for Copa del Rey Showdown After Narrow Victory

Real Sociedad is set to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final after defeating Athletic Bilbao 1-0, securing a 2-0 aggregate victory. Mikel Oyarzabal, the team's captain, scored an 87th-minute penalty to ensure the Basque side's progress.

Despite dominating possession, La Real struggled to convert their control into clear chances, while Athletic, missing key player Nico Williams, posed little threat. Oyarzabal's decisive goal came after Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta was penalized for shirt-pulling in the box.

The highly-anticipated final will take place on April 18 at Seville's La Cartuja stadium. Real Sociedad will seek to claim their third Copa del Rey title, while Atletico aims for their first trophy in the competition since 2013.

