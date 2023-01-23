Traffic regulated on several central Delhi stretches due to R-Day full dress rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of Monday's full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade as well as the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at the Red Fort. In order to facilitate its smooth passage, the advisory said, no traffic would be allowed on the Kartavya Path from the Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday. There will also be no cross-traffic on the Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends. The C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses the Tilak Marg, the advisory stated. Traffic in both the directions will not be allowed on the Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated. Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm. Metro services will remain available at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5 am till 12 pm, according to the advisory. Similarly, certain traffic restrictions are being proposed at and around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and ease of movement for spectators, the advisory added.

The Ministry of Defence is going to organise the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival as part of the Republic Day celebrations during the 75th year of Independence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.

The corridors which are going to be affected due to the restriction on the days of programme are the Bhisham Pitamah Marg from Lodhi Road to the Andrews Ganj flyover, Lodhi Road, Max Muller Marg, Mahrishi Raman Marg, Arch Bishop Marg, Subramanian Bharti Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, it said.

In view of the restrictions, commuters are advised to avoid these stretches and corridors between 11 am and 9 pm on Monday and Tuesday, the advisory stated.

Spectators and commuters, including those working in the offices at the SCOPE Complex, CGO Complex and adjoining areas, are advised to use public transport on Monday and Tuesday as the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has its own metro station on the Delhi Metro's Violet Line, it said.

The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the national capital till February 15.

