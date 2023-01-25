Left Menu

Delhi NCR Based Martial Arts Expert, 7th Dan Yashpal Singh Kalsi Chosen as Karate Examiner for ITBP

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi NCR-based martial arts expert, 7th Dan Karateka, Yashpal Singh Kalsi has been chosen as the Karate examiner for the Combat Wing of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force at the end of a gruelling 6-month course in Uttarakhand where the soldiers learnt the use of Karate as a source of mental strength, physical agility and supreme self-defence. ITBP is a specialized Armed Police Force of the Nation which trains its personnel in various disciplines including mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training, thereby creating a distinctive image of the Force. The squad of jawans were coached and motivated by an illustrious team, including Susheel Negi, Dinesh Chandra, Prashant Pandey, Brahma Patil and Vishwajit Fukan trained this Basics Batch. The examination was supervised by Avnish Purohit.

Yashpal Singh Kalsi is one of the most illustrious names in Karate in India. A Black-belt 7th Dan, Kalsi has vast experience in martial arts overseeing large championships and building world-class sporting events including the Shroff family's Matrix MMA, Super Fight League and many more. "It is with great pride that we announce the appointment of Yashpal Singh Kalsi as a Karate Examiner for the Indian Tibet Border Police force. We are confident that Kalsi's wealth of knowledge and experience will greatly benefit the ITBP and we extend our congratulations to him on this appointment. Kalsi's dedication to the discipline of Karate and his commitment to excellence make him the perfect candidate for this role. We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on the ITBP and the wider Karate community," said Deputy Commandant, Purohit, who supervised the exercise.

"There is no greater pride for a martial artist than to help the forces of their country. I have made it my life's mission to spread the teachings of Karate and helping to train the next generation of ITBP Jawans is an honour for me, and everyone at Sanshinkan," said Yashpal Kalsi. Yashpal Singh Kalsi is currently the National Commissioner of All India Mixed Martial Arts Association. He is also the Head Coach at India's leading martial arts institute - Sanshinkan MMA, Gurgaon - where he has coached several international champions and has himself won a bronze at the U.S. Open, amongst his many accomplishments.

