ICIEC signs MoU with Libyan Export Promotion Center to facilitate cooperation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICIEC_IDB)
  • Saudi Arabia

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the Libyan Export Promotion Center (LEPC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate cooperation between both parties in mutually agreed areas.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, and Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Deeb, Director General, of the LEPC.

The MoU between ICIEC and LEPC is a major step forward in providing export credit and investment insurance facilities to Libyan institutions and companies. The MoU covers a broad range of activities, such as organizing introductory seminars for Islamic insurance, export credit and investment insurance; providing technical support to local insurers; introducing foreign investments into Libyans’ export projects; participating in related activities organized by other parties; exchanging information on exporters based in Libya looking for export credit insurance. This partnership will help create an environment that encourages businesses to invest more confidently while expanding the scope of their operations abroad.

Commenting on the MoU Mr. Oussama Kaissi said “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with the Libyan Export Promotion Center! This agreement will increase and diversify Libyan exports, strengthening our efforts in export credit reinsurance. We believe this will provide much-needed support for businesses in Libya during these challenging times”.

The Libyan Export Promotion Center is a government entity affiliated with the Ministry of Economy and Trade, Libya. It was established with the aim of encouraging, developing and diversifying Libyan non-oil exports, spreading the culture of export among the parties related to its activity, and providing the necessary technical, administrative and financial support to Libyan and export institutions to facilitate the access of their products to global markets.

(With Inputs from APO)

