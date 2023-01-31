Left Menu

Scrap yard near Pune hospital catches fire; 19 patients evacuated

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 10:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a scrap yard in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Tuesday, forcing evacuation of 19 patients from a hospital located nearby, a fire official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

The fire broke out at around 2 am at the scrap yard of used tyres in Kasarwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad township, the official said.

''As the fire was close to the Max Neuro Hospital and there were chances that it may be affected by the blaze, all 19 patients were evacuated from there and shifted to a nearby hospital,'' said the fire brigade official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Fourteen fire vehicles were pressed into action and the blaze was doused by 5 am, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, the official said, adding the cooling operation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

