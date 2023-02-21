iAcuity Telco to participate at MWC Barcelona 2023

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): iAcuity Telco, a leading telecom software and solutions company headquartered in Mumbai, India announced today that it would demonstrate a wide array of exciting products and solutions at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona, Spain scheduled from 27th Feb to 2nd March. The iAcuity Telco products offer comprehensive business support systems and regulatory compliance solutions for telecom service providers, including Network Intelligence, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, and Lawful Interception. iAcuity Telco products and solutions are designed with years of research, innovation, and expertise, using advanced techniques for collecting, filtering, curating, and analyzing vast amounts of data. This enables communication service providers to make informed decisions and improve operational efficiency, reduce fraud, comply with regulatory security requirements, provide secured connectivity and maximize revenue.

iAcuity Telco will showcase a range of products and solutions redefining the future of technology like 5G-ready scalable, secure interception, log management solutions and advanced carrier grade SD-WAN platform to help comply customer service providers with regulatory provisions. iAcuity will be at Booth No.:12, Stand 5A83 (India Pavilion), Hall No. 5. Ajay Batheja, Managing Director, iAcuity Telco said, "With cyber-frauds in the telecom sector increasing it is imperative that the authorities, CSPs are equipped with rightful solutions to tackle this rapidly growing issue. We are elated to participate in the MWC Barcelona 2023 for the first time and would like to keep the momentum going in coming years as well."

MWC Barcelona is the largest and the most influential annual event for the connectivity ecosystem. Its participants include all leading global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors. This year it will focus on the upcoming trends and themes of the connectivity industry like 5G Acceleration, Reality+ (Immersive technology), OpenNet, FinTech, Digital Everything (expansion of Digital Technology). The event attracts people representing the top global companies, international governments and trailblazing tech businesses every year. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

